Brokerages Set Flextronics International Ltd. (FLEX) PT at $14.30

Shares of Flextronics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Flextronics International in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum cut Flextronics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flextronics International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Flextronics International in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Flextronics International (NASDAQ:FLEX) opened at 14.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.85. Flextronics International has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48.

Flextronics International (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Flextronics International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business earned $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flextronics International will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $290,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Bennett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Flextronics International by 27.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flextronics International during the second quarter worth approximately $5,267,000. AO Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flextronics International during the second quarter worth approximately $19,057,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Flextronics International by 519.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 199,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 167,376 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flextronics International during the second quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Flextronics International Company Profile

Flex Ltd, formerly Flextronics International Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions. The Company designs, builds, ships and services packaged consumer electronics and industrial products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its segments include High Reliability Solutions (HRS), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI) and Communications & Enterprise Compute (CEC).

