Brokerages Set Experian plc (EXPN) PT at $1,452.67

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,452.67 ($17.67).

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPN. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian plc in a report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.28) target price on shares of Experian plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. AlphaValue reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,609 ($19.57) target price on shares of Experian plc in a report on Friday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($18.85) target price on shares of Experian plc in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Experian plc from GBX 1,100 ($13.38) to GBX 1,160 ($14.11) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) opened at 1605.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,513.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,501.97. The firm’s market cap is GBX 15.16 billion. Experian plc has a one year low of GBX 1,064.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,606.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

About Experian plc

Experian plc is an information services company. The Company brings together people, data, analytics and software to deliver a range of services for consumers and clients. The Company’s segments include Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Company manages data that helps businesses and organizations to lend, and prevent fraud.

