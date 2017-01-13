Brokerages Set Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) PT at $2.56

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.65.

DNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Denbury Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clinton Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 83.6% in the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 80.5% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 33,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) opened at 3.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. Denbury Resources has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock’s market cap is $1.47 billion.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused on two operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Its properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

