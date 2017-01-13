Brokerages Set $3.00 Price Target for Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (FSNN)

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fusion Telecommunications International an industry rank of 75 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Fusion Telecommunications International in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) opened at 1.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. The firm’s market capitalization is $26.19 million. Fusion Telecommunications International has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter. Fusion Telecommunications International had a negative return on equity of 111.09% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. Equities analysts predict that Fusion Telecommunications International will post ($1.08) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fusion Telecommunications International news, Director Paul C. Obrien purchased 86,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $100,000.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,750.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fusion Telecommunications International stock. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN) by 763.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,834 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned about 1.33% of Fusion Telecommunications International worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Telecommunications International Company Profile

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc is a United States-based provider of integrated cloud solutions, including cloud voice, cloud connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based applications to businesses, and voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)-based voice services to carriers.

