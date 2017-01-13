Broadcom Limited (AVGO) Receives $202.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.57.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “positive” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lewis C. Eggebrecht sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $906,137.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank acquired a new position in Broadcom Limited during the third quarter valued at $100,658,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Limited during the second quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Limited by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) opened at 178.86 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $71.36 billion. Broadcom Limited has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $183.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.40.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.09. Broadcom Limited had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 22.77%. The firm earned $4.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Limited will post $14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadcom Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.49%.

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and supplier of a range of analog and digital semiconductor connectivity solutions with a focus on analog III-V-based products, and digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor-based devices. The Company operates through four segments: wired infrastructure, wireless communications, enterprise storage, and industrial & other.

