Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bristol-Myers key products – Opdivo, Orencia, Eliquis and Sprycel – should continue to fuel top-line growth at the company. The company raised its 2016 earnings guidance yet again, buoyed by strong trends across the business. Bristol-Myers has also posted an encouraging 2017 earnings outlook. Meanwhile, Bristol-Myers’ efforts to develop its pipeline are impressive. It has been working on strengthening its product portfolio and pipeline through acquisitions and deals. The company is also working on returning value to shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividend hikes. A transformation in the operating model to focus on accelerating pipeline development and streamlining operations bodes well for growth. However, shares of the company have underperformed the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry in the last one year. Focus on drug pricing, stiff competition and pipeline setbacks could weigh heavily on the stock.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMY. Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) opened at 56.55 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $77.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,732,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 219,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 360,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,321,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,223,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

