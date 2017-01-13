Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $21,706,000 Stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,269 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $21,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 4.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 3.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) opened at 75.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average is $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $83.64.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company earned $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies, Inc. will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 6,701 shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $533,131.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States are collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of approximately 2,163 stores.

