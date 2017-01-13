Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $17,289,000 Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,565 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in McCormick & Company, were worth $17,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in McCormick & Company, by 29.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in McCormick & Company, by 986.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, by 90.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, by 151.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, by 8.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) opened at 90.70 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.45 and a 1-year high of $107.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average of $97.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company,’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McCormick & Company,’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.54.

McCormick & Company, Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company operates in two segments: consumer and industrial. Its brands in the Americas include McCormick, Lawry’s, Stubb’s, Club House, Zatarain’s, Thai Kitchen and Simply Asia.

