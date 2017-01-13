MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) insider Bradford Lee Wills sold 10,220 shares of MINDBODY stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $258,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) opened at 24.75 on Friday. MINDBODY, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s market cap is $1.00 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 22.30%. The firm earned $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MINDBODY, Inc. will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bradford Lee Wills Sells 10,220 Shares of MINDBODY, Inc. (MB) Stock” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/bradford-lee-wills-sells-10220-shares-of-mindbody-inc-mb-stock/1151293.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MB. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MINDBODY by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd raised its position in shares of MINDBODY by 21.8% in the third quarter. Airain ltd now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MINDBODY by 88.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MINDBODY by 50.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of MINDBODY by 14.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 78,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MB shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on MINDBODY in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MINDBODY in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MINDBODY in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. MINDBODY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc is a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and operates as a consumer marketplace with over 51,000 local business subscribers on its platform in over 130 countries and territories. The Company’s subscribers provide a range of wellness services to approximately 28 million active consumers.

