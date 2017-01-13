BPC Acquisition Corp (BERY) Receives $52.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BPC Acquisition Corp (NYSE:BERY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.92.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BPC Acquisition Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of BPC Acquisition Corp in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie downgraded shares of BPC Acquisition Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BPC Acquisition Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BPC Acquisition Corp from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
BPC Acquisition Corp (NYSE:BERY) opened at 50.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.11. BPC Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75.
BPC Acquisition Corp (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. BPC Acquisition Corp had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 344.31%. The company earned $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BPC Acquisition Corp will post $2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other BPC Acquisition Corp news, President Curt Begle sold 7,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total value of $379,156.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 36,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,116.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in BPC Acquisition Corp by 14.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BPC Acquisition Corp during the second quarter worth $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BPC Acquisition Corp during the third quarter worth $147,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in BPC Acquisition Corp during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BPC Acquisition Corp by 13.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.
About BPC Acquisition Corp
Berry Plastics Group, Inc is a provider of value-added plastic consumer packaging, non-woven specialty materials and engineered materials. The Company offers products, such as closures, prescription vials, specialty films, adhesives, nonwovens, drink cups, containers and bottles. The Company operates through three segments: Health, Hygiene & Specialties, Consumer Packaging, and Engineered Materials.
