BPC Acquisition Corp (NYSE:BERY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BPC Acquisition Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of BPC Acquisition Corp in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie downgraded shares of BPC Acquisition Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BPC Acquisition Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BPC Acquisition Corp from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BPC Acquisition Corp (BERY) Receives $52.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/bpc-acquisition-corp-bery-receives-52-92-consensus-price-target-from-brokerages/1151062.html.

BPC Acquisition Corp (NYSE:BERY) opened at 50.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.11. BPC Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75.

BPC Acquisition Corp (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. BPC Acquisition Corp had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 344.31%. The company earned $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BPC Acquisition Corp will post $2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BPC Acquisition Corp news, President Curt Begle sold 7,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total value of $379,156.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 36,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,116.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in BPC Acquisition Corp by 14.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BPC Acquisition Corp during the second quarter worth $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BPC Acquisition Corp during the third quarter worth $147,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in BPC Acquisition Corp during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BPC Acquisition Corp by 13.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

About BPC Acquisition Corp

Berry Plastics Group, Inc is a provider of value-added plastic consumer packaging, non-woven specialty materials and engineered materials. The Company offers products, such as closures, prescription vials, specialty films, adhesives, nonwovens, drink cups, containers and bottles. The Company operates through three segments: Health, Hygiene & Specialties, Consumer Packaging, and Engineered Materials.

Receive News & Ratings for BPC Acquisition Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPC Acquisition Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.