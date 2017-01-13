Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 286,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,602,512.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) opened at 5.45 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $108.59 million. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $29.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Boxer Capital, Llc Acquires 286,163 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) Stock” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/boxer-capital-llc-acquires-286163-shares-of-mirati-therapeutics-inc-mrtx-stock/1151161.html.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRTX. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Avondale Partners lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Aviva Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 28.9% in the second quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,992,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after buying an additional 446,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 189.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.