Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Boston Properties slightly outperformed the Zacks categorized REIT – Equity Trust – Other industry over the past one month. With its properties located in select high-rent, high barrier-to entry geographic markets, diversified tenant and industry base, the company is well poised to grow. Further, the recent 15.4% hike in dividend announced by the company is encouraging for the shareholders. However, there is an escalation in supply of office space in the market and there is a trend of increased concessions in some of the markets. Further, several big companies are opting for resizing of their business and cost containment efforts, which is leading to a lesser demand for office space. In addition, hike in rate of interest remain a concern. Amid these, the funds from operations (FFO) per share estimates for fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 remained unchanged, over the past 30 days.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BXP. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.78.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) opened at 129.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.62. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $107.28 and a 52-week high of $144.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.30 and its 200-day moving average is $131.43.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $625.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.99 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post $2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Standard Life Investments LTD increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 40.1% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 105,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after buying an additional 30,072 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2,627.1% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 113,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 109,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,626,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and developer of office properties in the United States. The Company’s segments by geographic area are Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company conducts its operations through Boston Properties Limited Partnership.

