Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) (SAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:SAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer’s practice of acquiring assets to expand geographically is likely to help it gain significant market share. Also, the company’s brand-building efforts and initiatives to add new products to its portfolio remain key revenue drivers. Further, management’s plan of aligning costs with volumes should enhance performance. Thanks to these factors, the company’s stock has outperformed the Zacks categorized industry in the past six months. However, the company is facing troubles at its Samuel Adams brand, which has been up against stiff competition in the craft beer space, and a weakness in the cider class. This resulted in soft depletion trends and lower shipments in third-quarter fiscal 2016. Taking into account the year-to-date trends and future projections, the company also cut its earnings and depletions view for 2016. Nonetheles, estimates have been stable ahead of its fourth quarter earnings release.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SAM. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) from $172.00 to $158.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) from $151.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. RBC Capital Markets set a $158.00 price objective on Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen and Company reissued an underperform rating on shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.55.

Shares of Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) opened at 157.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.45. Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.30 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.66.

Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm earned $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post $6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $1,089,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,939.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $1,388,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) by 104.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) by 29.9% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc (Boston Beer) is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

