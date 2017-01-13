BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $16,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $1,878,000. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $1,055,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 11.9% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in BorgWarner by 6.8% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 193.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 364,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 240,354 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) opened at 39.99 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.71.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business earned $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 6.01%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post $3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Evercore ISI cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Northcoast Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a supplier of engineered automotive systems and components for powertrain applications. The Company operates through two segments: Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Drivetrain segment’s products include transmission components and systems, all-wheel drive (AWD) torque transfer systems and rotating electrical devices.

