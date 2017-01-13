Boeing Company (The) (BA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Boeing's commercial and defense shipments for 2016 were down on a year-over-year basis. The company continues to face challenges from the uncertain fate of high-cost programs, risks related to key project executions, order cancellations. Stiff competition from peers is also a major concern for the company. However, Boeing’s share price has outperformed the Zacks Categorized Aerospace/Defense industry price over the last one year as it is the largest aircraft manufacturer in the world in terms of revenue, orders and deliveries, and one of the largest aerospace and defense contractors.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vetr raised shares of Boeing Company (The) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $153.66 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Societe Generale set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Boeing Company (The) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing Company (The) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.51.

Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) opened at 158.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.53 and a 200 day moving average of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.05. Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $102.10 and a 12 month high of $160.07.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.89. The business earned $23.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.73 billion. Boeing Company (The) had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 126.01%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Company will post $7.10 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Boeing Company (The) (BA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/boeing-company-the-ba-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research/1151100.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Boeing Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Boeing Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 66.36%.

In other Boeing Company (The) news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 200,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $28,599,414.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) during the third quarter worth $102,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 124.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 325.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 0.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company (The) Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace firm. The Company operates in five segments: Commercial airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS) business, such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). Its Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft, which provides related support services to the commercial airline industry.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boeing Company (The) (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.