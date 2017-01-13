BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) to Outperform

Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBL. Vetr cut Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank AG cut Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) traded up 0.22% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.26. 682,264 shares of the stock traded hands. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. The stock’s market cap is $16.02 billion.

In related news, CEO David L. Stover sold 48,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,944,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,138,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Arnold J. Johnson sold 24,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,029,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,912,477 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $175,572,000 after buying an additional 55,629 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1,977.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 759,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after buying an additional 722,500 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1,369.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 214,560 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 199,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 5,073,604 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $181,332,000 after buying an additional 588,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration and production. The Company’s portfolio is diversified between short-term and long-term projects, domestic and international and a balanced production mix among crude oil, natural gas and NGLs.

