BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for EXFO Inc (EXFO)

EXFO Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 target price on EXFO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

Shares of EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) opened at 4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.70. EXFO has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EXFO by 22.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EXFO by 15.7% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 275,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in EXFO by 65.2% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EXFO by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc, formerly EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc, designs, manufactures and markets test, service assurance and network visibility solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, Web-scale service providers, as well as equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company focuses on network infrastructures, including fourth generation (4G)/long-term evolution (LTE), wireless backhaul, small cells and distributed antenna systems (DAS), 100G network upgrades and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH)/fiber-to-the-curb (FTTC)/fiber-to-the-node (FTTN) deployments.

