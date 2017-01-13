BMO Capital Markets Cuts AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKT.A) Price Target to C$9.00

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2017 // No Comments

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/bmo-capital-markets-cuts-akita-drilling-ltd-akt-a-price-target-to-c9-00/1150873.html.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

 

Latest News

Auto Draft
Auto Draft
BMO Capital Markets Cuts AKITA Drilling Ltd. Price Target to C$9.00
BMO Capital Markets Cuts AKITA Drilling Ltd. Price Target to C$9.00
Centerra Gold Inc. PT Raised to C$10.00
Centerra Gold Inc. PT Raised to C$10.00
BCE Inc. Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank Of Canada
BCE Inc. Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank Of Canada
Barclays PLC Trims Barrick Gold Corp. Target Price to C$20.00
Barclays PLC Trims Barrick Gold Corp. Target Price to C$20.00
Atlas Copco AB Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale
Atlas Copco AB Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale


Leave a Reply

 
© 2006-2017 The Vista Voice. Subscribe