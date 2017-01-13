BMO Capital Markets Cuts AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKT.A) Price Target to C$9.00

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

