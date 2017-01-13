BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH) Receives $21.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BMC Stock Holdings from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other BMC Stock Holdings news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of BMC Stock Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 20,000 shares of BMC Stock Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) opened at 18.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. BMC Stock Holdings has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. BMC Stock Holdings had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm earned $821.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 97.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Holdings Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, formerly Stock Building Supply Holdings, Inc, is a diversified lumber and building materials (LBM) distributor and solutions provider that sells to construction and repair and remodeling contractors. The Company’s operating segments include Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, West and Mountain West divisions.

