BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Sells 1,994,493 Shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (JCP)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. reduced its stake in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE:JCP) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,414,671 shares of the department store operator’s stock after selling 1,994,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company were worth $86,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company by 40.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE:JCP) opened at 6.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.14 billion. J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company (NYSE:JCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The department store operator reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price target on J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

In other news, EVP John Joseph Tighe III sold 38,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $361,593.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Holding Company Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s operating subsidiary is J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc (JCP). The Company’s business consists of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and its Website at jcpenney.com, which utilizes optimized applications for desktop, mobile and tablet devices.

