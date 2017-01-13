BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Has $87,035,000 Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. lowered its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $87,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) opened at 50.43 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $66.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm earned $604 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.74 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America Corporation set a $56.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Sidoti raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $3,754,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system and ageLOC Tru Face Essence Ultra anti-aging skin care serum.

