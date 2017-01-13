BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.05. BlackRock had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.75 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) opened at 378.29 on Friday. BlackRock has a one year low of $280.55 and a one year high of $399.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $410.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $393.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.21.

In other BlackRock news, Director William S. Demchak bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.11 per share, for a total transaction of $409,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 125 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total transaction of $44,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $910,000. Lebenthal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $2,422,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 159.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients across the world. Its offerings include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives and money market instruments.

