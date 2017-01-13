BlackRock Group LTD Has $8,097,000 Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN)

BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD owned 0.70% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $9,871,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,075,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,949,000 after buying an additional 541,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,495,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,275,000 after buying an additional 459,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,038,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,392,000 after buying an additional 378,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 154.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 463,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 281,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) traded up 0.933% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.685. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,896 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.356 and a beta of 0.98. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 38.34%. The firm earned $118.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $16.00 price objective on Summit Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the Upscale segment of the United States lodging industry. The Company’s portfolio consists of 81 hotels with over 10,957 guestrooms located in 23 states.

