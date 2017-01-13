BlackRock Fund Advisors Raises Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)

BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,523,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of M.D.C. Holdings worth $90,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. Holdings by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 176,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings by 8.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after buying an additional 316,328 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) opened at 26.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. M.D.C. Holdings had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $578 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on M.D.C. Holdings in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. M.D.C. Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

M.D.C. Holdings Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc is engaged in two primary operations, such as homebuilding and financial services. The Company’s homebuilding operations consist of subsidiary companies that purchases finished lots or develop lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

