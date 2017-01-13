BlackRock Fund Advisors Raises Stake in BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI)

BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,990,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors owned about 0.06% of BofI Holding worth $89,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of BofI Holding by 3.8% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BofI Holding by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of BofI Holding by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BofI Holding by 8.5% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BofI Holding by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) opened at 28.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. BofI Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $30.27.

BofI Holding (NASDAQ:BOFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. BofI Holding had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BofI Holding, Inc. will post $2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/blackrock-fund-advisors-raises-stake-in-bofi-holding-inc-bofi/1151139.html.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BofI Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of BofI Holding in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of BofI Holding in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.98.

In other BofI Holding news, Director Theodore C. Allrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,387,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore C. Allrich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

BofI Holding Company Profile

BofI Holding, Inc (BofI) is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a diversified financial services company. The Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its branchless, low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. The Bank has deposit and loan customers, including consumer and business checking, savings and time deposit accounts and financing for single family and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI).

Receive News & Ratings for BofI Holding Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BofI Holding Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.