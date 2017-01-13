BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.55.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation decreased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday.

BCE (TSE:BCE) opened at 58.11 on Friday. BCE has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/bce-inc-bce-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-analysts/1151153.html.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company provides a range of broadband communications and content services to consumer, residential, business and government customers in Canada. The Company offers various services under the Bell and Bell Aliant brands, such as fiber-based Internet protocol television (IPTV) and high-speed Internet services, home phone and business network and communications services.

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.