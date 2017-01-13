BCE Inc. (BCE) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have C$60.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$61.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BCE. Gabelli reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America Corporation lowered their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$62.55.

BCE (TSE:BCE) opened at 58.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25. BCE has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $63.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

About BCE

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company provides a range of broadband communications and content services to consumer, residential, business and government customers in Canada. The Company offers various services under the Bell and Bell Aliant brands, such as fiber-based Internet protocol television (IPTV) and high-speed Internet services, home phone and business network and communications services.

