Barrick Gold Corp. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective decreased by Barclays PLC from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

ABX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold Corp. from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Barrick Gold Corp. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Barrick Gold Corp. from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.72.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSE:ABX) opened at 22.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. Barrick Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The stock’s market capitalization is $25.83 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Barclays PLC Trims Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX) Target Price to C$20.00” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/barclays-plc-trims-barrick-gold-corp-abx-target-price-to-c20-00/1150867.html.

About Barrick Gold Corp.

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is engaged in the production and sale of gold, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company produces copper, principally from its Zaldivar joint venture and Lumwana mine, and holds other interests. Barricks’ segments include Cortez, Goldstrike, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Porgera, Kalgoorlie, Acacia Mining plc, Lumwana, Zaldivar and Pascua-Lama Project.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.