Barclays PLC Reaffirms Underweight Rating for The Sage Group plc (SGE)

Barclays PLC reissued their underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 540 ($6.57) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SGE. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.90) target price on shares of The Sage Group plc in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas increased their target price on The Sage Group plc from GBX 604 ($7.35) to GBX 616 ($7.49) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 687 ($8.35) target price on shares of The Sage Group plc in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 735 ($8.94) target price on shares of The Sage Group plc in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) dropped their target price on The Sage Group plc from GBX 870 ($10.58) to GBX 850 ($10.34) and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 648.40 ($7.89).

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) opened at 672.50 on Tuesday. The Sage Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 543.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 761.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 655.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 690.19. The stock’s market cap is GBX 7.26 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a GBX 9.35 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from The Sage Group plc’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.42%.

The Sage Group plc Company Profile

The Sage Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) with a range of business management software and services, including accounting, human resource (HR) and payroll, enterprise resource planning (ERP), payments, customer relationship management (CRM), mobility and business intelligence.

