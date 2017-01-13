Barclays PLC Reaffirms Sell Rating for Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in a research note published on Monday morning. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Langen Mcalenn restated a buy rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.36.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) opened at 43.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business earned $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $435,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Freebourn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 9.9% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,153,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,678,000 after buying an additional 194,275 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 74.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 22.5% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 878,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,906,000 after buying an additional 161,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service company. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. It provides customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other targeted, customized risk management products and services.

