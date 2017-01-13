Barclays PLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH)

Barclays PLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) in a report published on Monday. Barclays PLC currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) opened at 6.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The firm’s market capitalization is $729.66 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,984,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,218,000 after buying an additional 381,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,400,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,862,000 after buying an additional 379,664 shares during the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $59,988,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,905,000 after buying an additional 693,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.8% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 3,789,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,665,000 after buying an additional 275,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc is an operator of general acute care hospitals in communities. The Company provides healthcare services through the hospitals that it owns and operates and affiliated businesses in non-urban and selected urban markets throughout the United States. The Company operates through two segments: hospital operations and home care agencies operations.

