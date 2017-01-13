Barclays PLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Unum Group (UNM)

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in a research note published on Monday. Barclays PLC currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

UNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Compass Point cut shares of Unum Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.54.

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) opened at 44.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. Unum Group has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $45.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm earned $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post $3.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/barclays-plc-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-unum-group-unm/1151127.html.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Jerome sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $331,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Watjen sold 178,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $6,362,644.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 190.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $266,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,279,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,850,000 after buying an additional 1,455,618 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 261,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 66,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 392,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 135,977 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is a provider of disability insurance products in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company provides a portfolio of other insurance products, including employer and employee paid group benefits, life insurance and other related services. Its segments are Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.