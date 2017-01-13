Barclays PLC Lowers Nord Anglia Education, Inc. (NORD) to Equal Weight

Barclays PLC cut shares of Nord Anglia Education, Inc. (NYSE:NORD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

NORD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nord Anglia Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nord Anglia Education and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. CLSA cut shares of Nord Anglia Education from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nord Anglia Education from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of Nord Anglia Education (NYSE:NORD) traded up 0.34% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 0.96. Nord Anglia Education has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30.

Nord Anglia Education (NYSE:NORD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. Nord Anglia Education had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nord Anglia Education will post $0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NORD. Geneva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nord Anglia Education by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 181,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nord Anglia Education during the second quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Nord Anglia Education by 109.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nord Anglia Education by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nord Anglia Education by 2.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nord Anglia Education Company Profile

Nord Anglia Education, Inc is an operator of international schools. As of August 31, 2016, the Company taught over 37,000 students, from kindergarten through the end of secondary school (K-12), at its 43 schools in China, Europe, the Middle East, South East Asia and North America. The Company’s segments include China, Europe, Middle East (ME), Southeast Asia (SEA), North America and Other.

