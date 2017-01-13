Barclays PLC (BARC) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG currently has GBX 270 ($3.28) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays PLC to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 195 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.43) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Barclays PLC to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.82) to GBX 190 ($2.31) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.25) target price on shares of Barclays PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Barclays PLC to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 220 ($2.68) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, S&P Global Inc. set a GBX 200 ($2.43) target price on shares of Barclays PLC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 215.88 ($2.63).

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) opened at 231.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 223.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 180.82. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 121.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 267.32. The company’s market cap is GBX 55.28 billion.

In related news, insider Tristram Roberts sold 150,931 shares of Barclays PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £307,899.24 ($374,436.63). Also, insider James E. Staley acquired 50,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £117,054.63 ($142,350.27).

Barclays PLC Company Profile

Barclays PLC is a global financial services holding company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services. The Company’s segments include Barclays UK and Barclays Corporate & International. The Barclays UK segment incorporates the UK Personal, small UK Corporate and UK Wealth businesses, and the Barclaycard UK consumer credit cards business.

