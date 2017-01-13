Barclays PLC set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($55.79) target price on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler AG in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler AG in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler AG in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler AG currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.00 ($75.79).

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) opened at 70.951 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €67.97 and a 200 day moving average of €63.00. The company has a market cap of €75.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.281. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of €50.89 and a 52 week high of €72.62.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Barclays PLC Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI) a €70.00 Price Target” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/barclays-plc-analysts-give-daimler-ag-dai-a-70-00-price-target/1150897.html.

Daimler AG Company Profile

Daimler AG (Daimler) is an automotive engineering company. The Company is engaged in the development, production and distribution of cars, trucks and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. Daimler’s segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services.

