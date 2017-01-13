Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on January 27th

Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This is a boost from Bank of the Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) opened at 52.04 on Friday. Bank of the Ozarks has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $54.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.43.

OZRK has been the topic of several research reports. Rafferty Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of the Ozarks in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of the Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price objective on Bank of the Ozarks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Brean Capital assumed coverage on Bank of the Ozarks in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BB&T Corporation assumed coverage on Bank of the Ozarks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

In other news, Director Catherine B. Freedberg sold 12,000 shares of Bank of the Ozarks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $625,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,843.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay Scott Hastings sold 3,000 shares of Bank of the Ozarks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $111,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,435.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the Ozarks by 132.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Bank of the Ozarks during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bank of the Ozarks by 86.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of the Ozarks during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of the Ozarks during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of the Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns an Arkansas state chartered subsidiary bank, Bank of the Ozarks (the Bank). The Company, through the Bank, conducts operations through approximately 257 offices, including over 80 offices in Arkansas, approximately 30 in Georgia, over 20 in North Carolina, over 20 in Texas, approximately 44 in Florida, over three in Alabama, approximately two each in South Carolina and New York, and one in California.

