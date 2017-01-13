Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Tenaris S.A. (TS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $12,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 5.2% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Fis Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 8.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. 16.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) opened at 35.81 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $21.14 billion. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business earned $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Tenaris had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Tenaris S.A. (TS)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-boosts-position-in-tenaris-s-a-ts/1151455.html.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TS shares. Simmons raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA is a holding company, which is a supplier of steel pipe products and related services for energy industry and other industrial applications. The Company operates through Tubes business segment. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products, and related services primarily for the oil and gas industry, principally oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.