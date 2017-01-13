Bank of America Corporation Lowers Dollar General Corporation (DG) to Neutral

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America Corporation to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Dollar General Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.38 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) opened at 73.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average is $79.06. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $96.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Dollar General Corporation had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Dollar General Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post $4.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dollar General Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 6,376 shares of Dollar General Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $492,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,213.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation by 83.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 90,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 41,168 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation by 20.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation by 594.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation by 13.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

