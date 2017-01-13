Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Raised to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) opened at 38.40 on Tuesday. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company earned $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

In related news, VP Horst Gras sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Meeusen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $344,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.9% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc is engaged in flow measurement, control and communication solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers across the world. The Company’s products, measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data.

