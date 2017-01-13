AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) opened at 59.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.48. AZZ has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. AZZ had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AZZ will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZZ news, Director Venita Mccellon-Allen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $358,016.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 12.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AZZ by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AZZ during the second quarter valued at $181,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in AZZ by 4.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc is a provider of galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy segment and Galvanizing segment. Its Energy segment provides products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear and electrical applications.

