Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Cut to Underperform at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) opened at 64.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.51. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $66.23.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $595.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.69 million. Axis Capital Holdings Limited had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post $4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Axis Capital Holdings Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Axis Capital Holdings Limited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Butt sold 158,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $10,391,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 999,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,378,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 62.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 48.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is a holding company for the AXIS group of companies. The Company provides a range of specialty (re)insurance, through subsidiaries and branch networks- based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and Singapore. It operates in two segments: AXIS Insurance and AXIS Re.

