Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Copco AB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.
Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) opened at 31.28 on Tuesday. Atlas Copco AB has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $31.88.
About Atlas Copco AB
