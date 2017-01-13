Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) opened at 15.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $435.79 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post ($3.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gad Soffer sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $334,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Haqq sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,699,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 17,195 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 688,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 59,595 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its segment is the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics. It has approximately two groups of product candidates, such as allogeneic or third-party derived antigen-specific T-cells, and molecularly targeted biologics.

