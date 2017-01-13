Aritzia Inc (ATZ) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Scotiabank in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a C$23.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Aritzia in a report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Aritzia in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets set a C$22.00 target price on Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Aritzia in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.29.
Shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) opened at 17.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $1.81 billion. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75.
