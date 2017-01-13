Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) Receives $24.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth $587,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 275.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth $14,646,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth $2,192,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth $261,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) opened at 29.86 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.53 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The company earned $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 8.61%. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc is a vertically integrated provider of fiber-optic networking products. The Company offers its products for approximately three networking end markets, such as Internet data center; cable television (CATV), and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH). The Company designs and manufactures a range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies and modules to turnkey equipment.

