Apache Corporation (APA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 22nd

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) opened at 63.02 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $23.91 billion. Apache Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.92.

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Apache Corporation had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 166.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apache Corporation will post ($0.96) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apache Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Apache Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Apache Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apache Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apache Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,435.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $122,909.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $432,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apache Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Apache Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apache Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apache Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Apache Corporation by 8.4% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation (Apache) is an independent energy company. Both domestically and internationally, the Company explores for, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company has exploration and production interests in four countries: the United States, Canada, Egypt, and the United Kingdom (North Sea).

