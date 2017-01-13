Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. Sells 82,573 Shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation (SN) Stock

Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) Chairman Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 82,573 shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $718,385.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,661,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,452,753.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) opened at 8.70 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $515.27 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. Sanchez Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $114.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.94 million. Sanchez Energy Corporation’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sanchez Energy Corporation will post ($0.04) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Societe Generale purchased a new stake in shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation during the second quarter worth about $101,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday. KLR Group lowered shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanchez Energy Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.26.

Sanchez Energy Corporation Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the onshore United States Gulf Coast. The Company focuses on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

