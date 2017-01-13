Antoine Jamous Sells 250,000 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) insider Antoine Jamous sold 250,000 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Antoine Jamous also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 9th, Antoine Jamous sold 150,000 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $1,092,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Antoine Jamous sold 500,000 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $3,705,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Antoine Jamous sold 150,000 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $1,002,000.00.
- On Monday, December 12th, Antoine Jamous sold 150,000 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $1,000,500.00.
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Antoine Jamous sold 400,000 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $2,672,000.00.
Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) opened at 7.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56 and a beta of 0.25. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36.
Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Vonage Holdings Corp. had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business earned $248.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Vonage Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. by 31.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,057,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 252,701 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 4,850,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,589,000 after buying an additional 65,410 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. by 57.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 823,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 299,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. during the second quarter worth about $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on VG. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage Holdings Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vonage Holdings Corp. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vonage Holdings Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.
About Vonage Holdings Corp.
Vonage Holdings Corp. is a provider of cloud communications services for businesses and consumers, and consumer and business communication solutions across multiple devices. For business services customers, the Company provides cloud-based unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions, consisting of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration and mobile applications over its scalable session initiation protocol (SIP)-based voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) network.
