XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Analysts Set XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) PT at $49.90” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/analysts-set-xpo-logistics-inc-xpo-pt-at-49-90/1150835.html.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 21,029,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,142,000 after buying an additional 961,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 56.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,033,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after buying an additional 730,581 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 166.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,066,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,092,000 after buying an additional 666,638 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $22,699,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 34.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,355,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,855,000 after buying an additional 608,252 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) opened at 44.15 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The stock’s market cap is $4.89 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. XPO Logistics had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. The business earned $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post $0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company provides supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. In the Transportation segment, it provides multiple services to facilitate the movement of raw materials, parts and finished goods.

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.