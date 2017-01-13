Analysts Set XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) PT at $49.90

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 21,029,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,142,000 after buying an additional 961,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 56.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,033,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after buying an additional 730,581 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 166.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,066,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,092,000 after buying an additional 666,638 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $22,699,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 34.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,355,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,855,000 after buying an additional 608,252 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) opened at 44.15 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The stock’s market cap is $4.89 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. XPO Logistics had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. The business earned $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post $0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company provides supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. In the Transportation segment, it provides multiple services to facilitate the movement of raw materials, parts and finished goods.
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.