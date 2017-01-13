Analysts Set Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA) Target Price at $61.48

Shares of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-two brokerages that are covering the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-one have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DATA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tableau Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wunderlich reduced their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other Tableau Software news, Director Forest Baskett sold 10,833 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $494,634.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,634.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Beers sold 10,938 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $496,147.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $189,882,000 after buying an additional 248,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 29.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. SECOR Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 97.4% in the second quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,734 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 11.3% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 64,866 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) opened at 44.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $3.41 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. Tableau Software has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $83.40.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm earned $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tableau Software will post $0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tableau Software, Inc (Tableau) offers software products. The Company’s technologies include visual query language (VizQL), a visual query language that translates drag-and-drop actions into data queries and then expresses the information visually, and Hybrid Data Architecture, which combines the Company’s Live Query and In-Memory Data Engines technologies.

